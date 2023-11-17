RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A minor is facing multiple charges in connection with two separate vehicle fires that took place on the same Rutherford County street.

The Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office said the first vehicle fire was reported on Oct. 23, followed by the second fire on Nov. 2. Both incidents occurred along Longview Drive.

According to officials, the investigation resulted in a juvenile being charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism, and two counts of setting fire to personal property.

The fire marshal’s office said it is “thankful for the partnership and assistance from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and ATF-Nashville Arson Task Force.”

No additional details have been released about this arrest.