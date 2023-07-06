MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify a man accused of stealing a donation jar at a Murfreesboro liquor store last month.

The theft happened on June 15 at Georgetown Wine and Spirits on West Northfield Boulevard.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported the man stole a donation jar for St. Jude Children’s Hospital containing $300 from the liquor store counter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638 or email 0992@murfreesborotn.gov.