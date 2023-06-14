MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify and locate a man accused of stalking a young woman at a Murfreesboro Walmart.

The incident happened on May 29 when an 18-year-old woman went to Walmart with her father and uncle.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

While in the store with her uncle, the victim noticed the man watching her while shopping, according to Murfreesboro police. The same man supposedly followed her to the self-checkout registers.

When she left the store, Murfreesboro police reported the man was at the grocery entrance near the cart corral still watching.

The woman called her father, who was waiting in the car, to let him know what was going on. They both went back inside the store and the man was still there. The father confronted him about watching and following his daughter.

The unidentified man reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened to stab the father. The unknown man then left in a dark-color sedan, possibly a Tesla Model 3 or hatchback.

The woman also told officers she noticed possibly the same man parked outside a residence and watching her about a month before this incident.

Please contact Detective Justin Fugate at 629-201-5635 if you know this man.