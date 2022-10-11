MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.

The incident occurred behind the Beaman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram building on South Church Street.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

According to Murfreesboro police, the locomotive engineer noticed a man walking alongside the CSX tracks with his head down and sounded the horn multiple times in an attempt to get the man’s attention.

Officials say the engineer attempted to slow down the train but struck the 24-year-old’s left shoulder and was traveling around 40 to 50 miles per hour at the time.

The 24-year-old was knocked over, but officers say he was able to call 911 himself after the incident.

At the scene, the 24-year-old was treated by Murfreesboro Fire Department and Rutherford County EMS. He was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Murfreesboro police say no rail cars were attached to the double-locomotive’s engines. The incident remains under investigation by CSX.

No other information was immediately released.