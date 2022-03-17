MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify a man who stole an American flag from a Murfreesboro thrift store earlier this month.

The flag was stolen on March 7 at a Steered Straight Thrift Store location.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported the man looked at the surveillance camera outside the store and Tried to move it out of view of the flagpole. A 15×25 foot flag, metal cable and clip valued around $1,500 was taken, according to Murfreesboro police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.