MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald’s in Murfreesboro late Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the McDonald’s on South Rutherford Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported officers arrived to find car in the middle of the parking lot and a 24-year-old man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds and a handgun underneath him.

An officer began CPR until Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and took over. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators believe there may have been an altercation between the victim and an unknown shooter in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Employees hid inside the restaurant until officers made sure it was safe for them to come outside, according to Murfreesboro police.

A window near the entrance of the business and two parked cars were also damaged by bullets.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact lead Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).

The investigation is ongoing.