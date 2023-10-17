MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been sentenced to prison after he pled guilty for his involvement in a head-on crash that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old in Murfreesboro last year.

Murfreesboro police said 43-year-old Eduardo Tejeda pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 16 to nine counts, including vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, and driving under the influence in Rutherford County Circuit Court.

The charges stem from a “serious head-on collision” that occurred in May 2022 on Lascassas Pike near Dejarnette Lane.

According to Murfreesboro police. Tejeda was driving a gray 1993 Toyota Camry south on Lascassas Pike when he veered into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding with a 2021 red Toyota Corolla.

Authorities reported 11-year-old Cole Johnson, a 5th grade student at Providence Christian Academy, was killed in the crash. Meanwhile, his younger brother, two adults, and a passenger who was in the car with Tejeda were injured.

A toxicology report later revealed that Tejeda was over the legal limit when the crash occurred.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17 Murfreesboro police announced that Tejeda was sentenced to 11 years in prison after a judge accepted his guilty plea.

He could be eligible for parole in three and a half years. Tejeda’s license was suspended for 10 years.

Family members of the 11-year-old reportedly wept in the courtroom as victim impact statements were read.

Tejeda’s attorney read a letter on his behalf to the family and asked for their forgiveness saying, “He’s truly sorry and wished the day never happened.”