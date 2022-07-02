MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in critical condition following a multivehicle crash in Murfreesboro late Friday night.
The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Bradyville Pike. Officers alerted drivers to find alternate routes as the crash closed portions of Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive.
According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck was traveling along Bradyville Pike when it overcorrected and hit a car. Police say the pickup truck’s driver then overcorrected again and was t-boned by a third vehicle.
Officers say one man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Two others involved in the crash, a man and woman, were taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in stable condition.
Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive has since reopened.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.