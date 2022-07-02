MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in critical condition following a multivehicle crash in Murfreesboro late Friday night.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Bradyville Pike. Officers alerted drivers to find alternate routes as the crash closed portions of Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck was traveling along Bradyville Pike when it overcorrected and hit a car. Police say the pickup truck’s driver then overcorrected again and was t-boned by a third vehicle.

Officers say one man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. Two others involved in the crash, a man and woman, were taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in stable condition.

Bradyville Pike from South Rutherford to Pathfinder Drive has since reopened.