MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro police say a 27-year-old man was found dead at the University Commons Condos on Old Lascassas Pike. He was found inside a first-floor unit at around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a cause of death has not been determined.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.