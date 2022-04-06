MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A death investigation is underway in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police say a 27-year-old man was found dead at the University Commons Condos on Old Lascassas Pike. He was found inside a first-floor unit at around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation is ongoing.