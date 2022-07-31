MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro police say 33-year-old Robert Ryder was charged with one count of vehicular homicide stemming from a 2:30 a.m. crash Saturday that killed 30-year-old Brittany Cole.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows Ryder was traveling north on Memorial Boulevard in his 2017 Toyota Tundra and crashed into the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn Ion driven by Cole, who was trying to make a left turn out of the parking lot of the Mapco Mart. The crash also caused the Tundra to roll over.

Murfreesboro deadly crash (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Robert Ryder (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro deadly crash (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Cole was trapped inside her car and rescue workers had to use hydraulic equipment to get her out. EMS workers began to render aid before Cole was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryder was taken to the hospital and was treated for his injuries; he was arrested after being discharged. Ryder also may have been drinking and speeding prior to the crash, according to police.

Investigators say Cole was wearing a seatbelt, but Ryder was not.

Ryder was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $350,000 bond. A hearing in General Sessions Court is set for November 28.