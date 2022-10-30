MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of John R. Rice Boulevard at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

When they arrived at the scene, police said they found a man — identified by homicide detectives as 22-year-old Micah Robinson — in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers reportedly provided medical aid until first responders from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services arrived.

According to authorities, Robinson was brought to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital before a helicopter flew him to Vanderbilt Medical Center. However, he died after surgery.

Based on the preliminary investigation, officials said Robinson was walking along John R. Rice Boulevard when the occupants of a dark-colored sedan drove by and started shooting at him.

Detectives are currently working to develop suspects and a motive in this homicide investigation. However, authorities said they believe the shooting was targeted and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call lead Detective David Miller at 629-201-5662 or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).