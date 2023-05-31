MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shooting another man in a Murfreesboro parking lot and then trying to run away from police.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said authorities responded to the parking lot of the old Mid-TN Expo Center in the 1600 block of Middle Tennessee Boulevard after an officer heard gunshots.

According to officials, a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found at a nearby gas station, so he was flown to the hospital in a helicopter. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Keonza Scales (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said 19-year-old Keonza Scales, another man, and a 17-year-old were driving through the old expo center’s parking lot around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

Scales allegedly asked the driver to stop after seeing someone he thought he recognized, approached the 22-year-old, and started shooting at him, authorities said.

Officers reported seeing a red Dodge pickup truck without its headlights on leaving the parking lot where the shooting took place.

According to police, they conducted a traffic stop, which is when Scales got out of the truck and ran away. He was taken into custody behind the old Kroger grocery store.

In addition, authorities reportedly found an AR-15 and several handguns inside the pickup.

Officials said Scales has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Scales is being held on a $113,000 bond in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center ahead of his June 29 hearing in General Sessions Court, police said.

Investigators reported they are still interviewing others involved in the incident.