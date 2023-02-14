MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail for allegedly stabbing his roommate to death at an addiction treatment half-way house.

Murfreesboro police said the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. Monday.

According to police, officers arrived at the Freedom Recovery House on Ransom Drive and took Malik Smith, 24, into custody after finding his roommate in an upstairs bedroom. His roommate was pronounced dead at the scene and his name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Smith has since been charged with first-degree murder and police are still trying to determine the motive behind the stabbing.

Smith is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $750,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for Monday, April 3, in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.