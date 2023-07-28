MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man has been taken into custody after he allegedly made a threat to shoot up an unnamed school to his coworkers at a Murfreesboro business.

According to officials, 23-year-old Landon Brassfield was arrested by the Hendersonville Police Department on Thursday, July 27. The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) had asked Hendersonville authorities to go to Brassfield’s home and discuss the threats with him.

Police said they found a 9mm handgun in his vehicle. Investigators discovered Brassfield bought the gun two days before he reportedly made the threats to employees at Rooms To Go on Medical Center Parkway.

Landon Brassfield (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives from the MPD’s Criminal Investigations Division went to Hendersonville to serve Brassfield with a warrant charging him for threats of mass violence, authorities said.

According to police, Brassfield is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center without bond. His hearing in the Rutherford County General Sessions Court is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Officials said this type of arrest highlights the need for active school shooter training, which the MPD, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, Murfreesboro City Schools, and several other local agencies conducted this week at Overall Creek Elementary School.