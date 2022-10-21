MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Murfreesboro McDonald’s.

According to Murfreesboro police, 20-year-old Cameron Jordan was taken into custody while at his job in La Vergne. Jordan tried to run out the back door of the business to avoid officers, however, once he opened the back door, detectives and a K9 unit with the La Vergne Police Department were waiting for him.

Jordan has been charged with second degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Police believe Jordan got into an argument on Sept. 29 outside the McDonald’s on S. Rutherford Boulevard with 24-year-old Kevin Washington which ended in gunfire. Washington was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive and the investigation is ongoing.