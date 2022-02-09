MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Riverdale High School student was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says school administrators and resource officers noticed a former student, who was prohibited from Riverdale’s campus, had snuck into the basketball game. He was removed from the game by school resource officer Dallen Miller.

“SRO Miller noticed the student’s hand in his pocket and retrieved a pistol from him that was loaded,” Sheriff’s SRO Captain Brad Harrison said. “SRO Anthony Bragg assisted. The former student told Miller he had built a rapport with him so he didn’t resist.”

The former student was charged with carrying a weapon on school property. He was taken to Juvenile Detention where a hearing is pending in Juvenile Court.

Bill Spurlock, Director of Rutherford County Schools, said the student will also be expelled from attending any Rutherford County School under the Zero Tolerance policy.

“School safety is our top priority, and we are grateful for the quick actions of our school resource officers for identifying a potential threat and handling it in a safe and swift manner,” Spurlock said. “We want parents to know we take these situations seriously and work closely with the sheriff’s office to maintain safe learning environments for our students and employees.”