MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody last month for drug possession and driving under the influence.

Murfreesboro police reported Antancio Modesto was pulled over on April 30 for driving without headlights on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Investigators determined Modesto was driving under the influence and in possession of two kilos of heroin and one kilo of cocaine, along with a small bag containing one gram of cocaine.

Modesto was charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs for resale, felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale, DUI and driving on a suspended license, according to Murfreesboro police.

Modesto is currently being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $277,500 bond.