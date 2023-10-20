NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, a federal judge signed an order that blocks the city of Murfreesboro and officials from enforcing its so-called decency ordinance during the BoroPride festival weekend.

This ruling protects the free speech and expression of Murfreesboro residents and drag performers and comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee (ACLU) against the city of Murfreesboro on behalf of the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP).

The lawsuit alleges that the Murfreesboro mayor and city manager “engaged in a year-long anti-LGBTQ+ campaign” with this ordinance partially to blame.

The ordinance, which was passed over the summer, puts restrictions on “indecent behavior” using language the lawsuit labeled as “staggeringly vague and overbroad.”

Additionally, the lawsuit also alleges the mayor and city manager denied TEP’s request for a permit for 2023 BoroPride and also implemented an ordinance designed to censor any LGBTQ+ speech or conduct within the Murfreesboro community or from TEP.

The order blocks enforcement of the anti-LGBTQ+ ordinance during the weekend of the BoroPride Festival, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1-8 p.m. at Miller Coliseum on W. Thompson Lane.