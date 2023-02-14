MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Residents at a recovery home in Murfreesboro are trying to grasp a tragic turn of events Monday night that left one roommate dead and another behind bars.

According to police, officers arrived at the Freedom Recovery House on Ransom Drive just after 10 p.m. and took Malik Smith, 24, into custody after finding his roommate dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Malik Smith (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

“It’s kind of terrifying. I mean, to have something of this magnitude it’s pretty shocking,” Dakaota Adkins told News 2.

Adkins said he heard a commotion upstairs but didn’t think much of it.

“Whatever it was that set them off, it’s tragic.”

It wasn’t until Adkins came out of his room and saw the gruesome crime scene that reality set in.

“From what we understand there was a roommate that had some sort of altercation with another roommate and stabbed the roommate to death,” Murfreesboro Police Department’s Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told News 2.

Murfreesboro police are still investigating a motive in the deadly stabbing inside the home that’s meant to help those recovering from alcohol or drug addiction. Adkins says he has lived there for about a year, calling the residents in the home family.

“That’s kind of what it’s supposed to be like, a brotherhood so to speak. Where you lean on each other and prop each other up, be there for one another,” he explained.

A regional manager stopped by to check on the residents, telling News 2 it is a sad situation.

“You know our goal is to try and to create a better life for somebody but can’t save the world really. We do everything we can but,” Dakota Gastineau shrugged.

Gastineau says the home is one of three run by Freedom Recovery in the area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“This was definitely a shock, and it is very sad, you know, for the families that have to deal with it on both sides,” he said.

Murfreesboro police tell News 2 that officers have responded to the property before for calls ranging from welfare checks to suicide attempts, but nothing of this magnitude.

“Anytime anyone loses their life here in our city it’s a tragedy and it’s not different in this case as well as the other homicides we’ve had, but I do want to emphasize Murfreesboro is a safe city to live and we will continue to create a better life for our citizens to live,” Flowers explained.

The stabbing victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in the case. He has a court appearance set for Monday, April 3, in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.