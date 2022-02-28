MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fatal fire shook an entire Murfreesboro neighborhood early Sunday night. On Monday, the fire department combed through the ashes after a home on Isis Drive burned down.

The fire left two people in the hospital and one dead.

“I see the chimney in the front of the house where we would have our Christmas gatherings together, we would do secret Santa,” remembered Angela Churchill, as she looked at what was left of her mother’s home.

It’s the memories Churchill now thinks of as she tried to remember each room and the shape of the house that is almost unrecognizable after a blaze destroyed it.

“It sounded like a war. It was pop, pop, pop, and then they heard a big explosion, and then that’s when the house kind of exploded, and they said they could hear it miles down the road,” Churchill recalled, describing how neighbors in the area told her what they saw and heard.

Across the street from what used to be her mother’s home were neighbors who called Churchill after they opened their front door and saw the flames. Churchill remembered receiving a Facebook message telling her to come quickly. Immediately, the family drove to the Murfreesboro home to find the street blocked off with fire department units.

Churchill told News 2, inside were her 28-year-old son Jonathan Dickon, her mother, Edith Montgomery, and her stepfather, Mark Montgomery.

“He heard my mom yelling fire, fire, help. He ran down the stairs trying to get organized trying to get water that didn’t help and the only thing he could think of was grabbing my mom and getting out of the house,” remembered Churchill, as she described what her son Jonathan did that morning.

Churchill said Jonathan and Edith were able to make it out of the home, and into the yard of a neighbor’s home. Once Churchill arrived at the scene, the two had already been taken to the hospital.

“He blames himself because he wasn’t able to go back and get Mark, and Mark perished,” said Churchill.

Murfreesboro Fire officials have not confirmed the identity of the victim in the fire.

Churchill told News 2, her son Jonathan was released from the hospital Monday morning. However, her mother would remain. She explained while she still has no clue what may have sparked the fire, she believed her mother’s oxygen tanks may have created the “boom” like sound from the fire.

“It’s sad, it’s overwhelming, it’s surreal,” said Churchill. “There are so many emotions that are going through at the same time because we also lost someone, and so to think that he was in the house and we lost him, is also upsetting. I thank God every day that I have my kids and that my son got out. I thank God that my mom, even though she is not going to be able to live by herself anymore, she’s still here.”

On Monday, Murfreesboro Fire Marshalls were out investigating the cause of the fire, that was still not been released.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help replace items lost in the fire.