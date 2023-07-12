MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kenny Dunn was at work when he started receiving multiple phone calls.

“I had gotten a phone call from my son,” he said. “And then I got a phone call from my wife and I stepped back to our back office, and that’s when she said, ‘Hey, the house is on fire.'”

That fire is what Dunn saw as he left work and approached his home a week ago.

“Looking at everything that you worked so hard for and that you’ve built and just seeing it literally go up in flames… it’s just one of those things that you just look at and your mind immediately drifts to what are we going to do?” he said.

Dunn’s wife, six children, and family cat escaped safely, and immediately his community stepped up to help.

“There were probably 25 people (that showed up),” he said. “Red Cross was already on the way to help assist. Neighbors had already started dropping off clothes.”

Memories make it hard for Dunn to visit his home these days.

“My father passed away earlier this year in March, and so a lot of his stuff is gone,” he said. “So you start remembering that, and then the tears come back. The gut punch comes back and you have to relive those moments again.”

However, he’s grateful and hopeful they’ll be able to rebuild and return home soon.

“The most important things were the people and that was the fact that my wife and my children were able to make it out unscathed,” said Dunn. “It could have been a million times worse.”

Dunn said right now he’s working to try and find a new home for his family before the school year begins.

A GoFund Me has been created to help the Dunn family move forward. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.

You can also reach out to Dunn via email at kennydunn1551@gmail.com.

The Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire accidental with no foul play involved.