MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in a parking lot at Riverdale High School during the football game.

Murfreesboro Police responded to the shooting call and school resource officers, extra patrol deputies and the Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit provided extra security at the football game.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the shooting, but the victim’s vehicle did sustain damage.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

An investigation to determine what led to the shooting is currently underway.

“We are working alongside the Sheriff’s Office and will keep parents informed as the investigation progresses,” said James Evans, Spokesman of Rutherford County Schools.

No other information was immediately released.