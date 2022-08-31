MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a Murfreesboro business early Wednesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane around 4:16 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.
According to Murfreesboro police, once on scene, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.
The man was transported to a hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service. At this time, his condition remains unknown.
Murfreesboro police say the shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.