MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a Murfreesboro business early Wednesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1500 block of Molloy Lane around 4:16 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Murfreesboro police, once on scene, officers discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

The man was transported to a hospital by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service. At this time, his condition remains unknown.

Murfreesboro police say the shooting remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.