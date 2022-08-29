MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.
The fire was reported Monday morning at one of the buildings located at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro right off Highway 96.
According to crews on scene, a 10,000-square-foot building on the campus was involved in the fire.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Neighbors told a News 2 crew on scene that the fire took place inside the administrative building of the academy.
The extent of damage to the building involved was not reported. It remains unknown if classes were dismissed early at the academy.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.