MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire was reported at a building at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro.

The fire was reported Monday morning at one of the buildings located at the Bill Rice Christian Academy in Murfreesboro right off Highway 96.

According to crews on scene, a 10,000-square-foot building on the campus was involved in the fire.

Neighbors told a News 2 crew on scene that the fire took place inside the administrative building of the academy.

The extent of damage to the building involved was not reported. It remains unknown if classes were dismissed early at the academy.

No other information was immediately released.