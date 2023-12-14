RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McMinnville woman employed as an in-home caregiver is facing charges after investigators said she stole over $20,000 from one of her patients in Murfreesboro.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Murfreesboro Police Department said they began looking into allegations against the woman, 48-year-old Tashius Tarese Pleasant, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they developed information that Pleasant, who was employed by a home healthcare company, had used the victim’s funds to make personal purchases totaling more than $20,000 between 2022 and 2023.

On November 9, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pleasant with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable adult and one count of theft over $10,000.

Pleasant was booked at the Rutherford County Jail on a bond of $52,000.