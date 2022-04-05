MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Low-income families in Murfreesboro may soon face a tough reality – homelessness.

The Cottages at Bear Branch on E. Northfield Boulevard were recently sold to a new owner. According to the Murfreesboro Housing Authority, that new owner has decided to no longer accept Section 8, which would impact about 20 residents, including veterans.

“My rent is $150 here being on Section 8. Murfreesboro Housing pays the rest of it,” said Maureen Norris.

Norris, who has lived in the complex for six and a half years, has survived 16 brain surgeries, but now, she faces yet another feat. She may soon be forced to leave the home that she loves.

“I’m unnerved,” Norris said. “I’m waiting for the limb to snap—For the other shoe to drop, so to speak.”

Norris said on-site management informed her that her lease would not be renewed this coming summer. She has already started looking for alternative housing but said she hasn’t had any luck finding any openings for affordable housing in Murfreesboro.

Officials with the Murfreesboro Housing Authority said they have a waitlist of about 2,000 applications for housing assistance.

“These people need to be called on the carpet for what they are doing,” said Norris. “In this time of inflation—in this time of chaos—in this time of gas prices going through the roof—in this time of where are we going to go next?”

News 2 attempted to get in contact with the complex owners, but have not yet heard back.