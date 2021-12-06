‘I was scared’: 12-year-old remembers moment Murfreesboro home was pelted with bullets

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for the person or persons who riddled a house with bullets, endangering four people — including a 3- and 12-year-old — Monday morning.

“My little babies, my son,” said one man, whose son was inside at the time of the shooting. The man agreed to go on camera but did not want to share his name.

Police responded to a home on Courtland Street after a Murfreesboro police officer heard multiple shots while patrolling an area near downtown around 2:40 a.m. When he arrived, he found more than 20 bullet casings in front of two homes. One home was struck at least six times.

“We are trying to figure out why and who did it,” said the unidentified man, whose son was inside during the gunfire.

Officers recovered two different types of bullet shell casings, leading detectives to believe there may have been multiple shooters.

“Sad and upset and mad,” said 12-year-old Travis, who was inside at the time of the shooting. “I was scared.”

“It was about 2:30, I heard about, it was a handful of shots, right around six and then, it was dead for a little bit. My heart was still racing, and then heard about 10 or so shots ring out again, and then heard the police come,” remembered John Stephens, who lives in the neighborhood.

Stephens has been living in the area for almost 2 years and said this was like nothing he has ever seen.

“As a gun owner myself, it was very clear that it was gunshots and it was close,” said Stephens. “This was the first time I have heard gunshots around here. This is a very quiet street and I love living here, and it was definitely not normal.”

The people responsible could face multiple charges including reckless endangerment and damage to property. Detectives are still trying to find a motive.

If anyone has information on the possible shooter(s), contact Detective Cody Thomas at (629) 201-5537. A reward of up to $1,000 could be available by calling Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).