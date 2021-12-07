House fire under investigation in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire at a home in Rutherford County Monday night is under investigation. It happened on Alsup Mill Road, which is off Lebanon Pike.

Pictures were shared by the Kittrell Volunteer Fire Department, who responded to the home around 9:00 p.m. to assist Rutherford County Fire Rescue along with the Lascassas and Almaville fire departments.

(Source: Kittrell Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming from the structure, but they were able to quickly contain the flames and prevent additional damage.

There were no injuries reported, and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating to see what caused the fire.