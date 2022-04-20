RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro resident exchanged gunfire with two people attempting to break into a neighbor’s vehicle on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Neyland Way.

Murfreesboro police reported a homeowner received an activation on his security camera showing two men attempting to break into his cars. Investigators said the homeowner went to the front door and saw the men attempting to burglarize a neighbor’s vehicle.

After yelling at the men, the suspected burglars fired multiple gun shots at the homeowner, who then fired back at them, according to Murfreesboro police. No one was injured.

The man’s home was struck by bullets. The getaway vehicle is believed to be a small compact SUV, possibly a Ford Edge, which may have been struck by bullets on the passenger side.

In a separate incident on April 8, Murfreesboro police said another homeowner noticed his car had been rummaged through after returning home around 3 a.m. He reportedly confronted a man running across the street from his home on Green Acres Lane. The unknown man shot twice at the homeowner, damaging his home, but the homeowner was not injured, according to Murfreesboro police.

“We urge residents to use caution and never approach or engage with criminals,” said Criminal Investigations Division Crimes Against Persons Sergeant-Detective James Abbott. “You don’t want to take a chance of being shot or killed.”

Murfreesboro police reported since March 1, more than 100 car burglaries have occurred in neighborhoods across Murfreesboro. Sixteen firearms were stolen and all the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information about these car burglars is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-2717.