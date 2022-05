MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — New Lascassas Highway is temporarily closed due to a “serious head-on collision” that took place around 4 p.m. Monday, May 23. Multiple injuries have been reported by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

MPD and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department are on the scene, and the road is closed just east of Dejarnette Lane, officials said. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while first responders investigate the crash.