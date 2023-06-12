MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic accidents on Middle Tennessee roads are on the rise, and one of the latest happened in Murfreesboro where a young man is fighting for his life in the ICU.

“I’m scared that anything’s going to happen. I live in Murfreesboro, so if I go home then there’s a chance I might get a phone call and I might not make it, so I’m scared to death to go home,” said Judy Johnson as she held back tears.

On Monday, Johnson found herself simply waiting, because that’s all she can do.

“He has severe brain damage. His left arm, the top of it, the bone had gone through the skin. The left side of his face is stapled,” described Johnson. “The worst case scenario is he will never wake up; that’s the worst case scenario. They’re not saying, ‘Yeah, that’s going to happen,’ but that’s just the end game if he doesn’t wake up. Right now he’s been off sedation for two days and he still hasn’t woken up.”

Mufreesboro Police respinded to a two-vehicle crash on Joe Jackson Parkway early Thursday morning. Three people were taken to the hospital. (Photo: Mufreesboro Police Department)

On Thursday morning, Murfreesboro police were called to Jo Jackson Parkway. The two-vehicle crash caused three people to be taken to the hospital. For nearly seven hours, the road was shut down. Johnson’s son Dallas was in critical condition.

“He’s moving; he hasn’t woken up yet,” Johnson said.

After learning about the crash, Johnson immediately went to the hospital. Dallas is being treated at TriStar Skyline, where she remembers what was going through her mind when she walked into his room.

“That he was gone, that I wasn’t going to make up here in time to see him, and having flashbacks to stepping into the room when his dad passed and it broke my heart,” Johnson remembered thinking as she cried at the thought. “He’s been through so much these last four months; I just want him to wake up and come home.”

Around her neck and on her finger are reminders of her husband and her other son. Within the last four months, Dallas has had to mourn the loss of his dad and older brother.

As Johnson continues to wait, she is urging parents to “hug your kids, cause you never know whats going to happen, and I’m thankful that I got to talk to him so he knows, ‘Hey, mama ain’t so bad after all.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical costs as doctors continue to care for Dallas.