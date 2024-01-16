MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow and ice-covered backroads have left many essential workers stranded, with many pleading for help on social media to get to and from their shifts.

Justin Edwards has been volunteering his time to lend a hand. Although Edwards has been busy on plumbing and heating calls through his company Tighten Up Home Services LLC, he said he gave more than a half dozen rides to those in need Monday, Jan. 15, adding he was on track to do the same Tuesday, Jan. 16.

“I probably did seven or eight yesterday. I gave a mother last night a ride to Walgreens, getting prescriptions for her kids [and] took them back home. [I] picked people up from work this morning and I’m taking a few nurses to work this afternoon as well,” he explained.

Edwards said it’s a free service he’s been offering for about a decade.

“There [are] still people out here driving; there’s still people that are sick; people getting in accidents. I mean, at the end of the day people still need care in hospitals and living assistance homes. I mean, people still need assistance—there’s nothing they can do about that—so they need help. I feel like my community [has] given back to me in ways. I can’t thank with my business and stuff so it’s just a way for me to give back to them,” he said.

While many of the businesses around Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford remained closed Tuesday, employees at the Tropical Smoothie Café across the way said they opened to provide for those essential workers as well.

“We are trying to help out for the people, because it’s mostly places that are closed right now because [of the] winter storm” said Adam Patel, manager of the smoothie café.

Edwards said he has also pulled out dozens of stranded motorists with his truck.

“The back roads are pretty bad. I did have to get one lady from Lascassas and it was pretty deep in the woods. The roads back there were real bad. There was cars in ditches everywhere,” he said.

Edwards said any essential workers that need transportation can call him.

“If the truck couldn’t make it, the Razor will, so you just have to dress for the ride, you know?” he laughed.

Tighten Up Home Services can be reached at 615-982-2522.