MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East in Murfreesboro was shut down for several hours Monday morning after a garbage truck caught fire.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said crews responded to the fire on I-24 East near Exit 80 at around 9 a.m. and found the truck fully engulfed in flames.

The driver told firefighters she saw the fire, pulled over to the shoulder and got out of the truck; she was not injured, according to officials.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The interstate was closed for a few hours as firefighters extinguished the blaze and cleared wreckage.