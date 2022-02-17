MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro detectives are investigating possible gang activity after a major drug bust landed a mother and her son behind bars.

Investigators call it a sad situation after busting 20-year-old Luis Martinez and his mother, 41-year-old Maria Martinez inside their Dudley Street apartment.

“It’s a very sad situation,” undercover Sergeant Shawn Haney with the Gang Unit told News 2.

After several weeks of undercover operations from Murfreesboro Police Department Special Investigations Division Gang Unit, detectives seized a felony amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, a pound of marijuana, along with Xanax, oxycodone, and Amphetamine pills from the families apartment Tuesday.

“This investigation, we used every technique we have and used every lead we could pull up,” Haney explained.

Maria & Luis Martinez (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Detectives also recovered digital scales they say were used for resale, along with more than $9,000 in cash and four firearms.

“Very successful based on the amount of narcotics we got and some of the weapons we recovered from the residence,” Haney said.

Neighbors News 2 spoke to off-camera say they just recently noticed activity coming from the apartment and that they usually feel safe in the neighborhood. The police department is less than two miles away and a daycare operates just feet from the apartment.

A parent picking up their child at the daycare says they saw the SWAT team respond and are now looking to take their toddler somewhere else.

“We definitely do not tolerate drugs period, but it’s something different when it’s that close to an actual daycare where innocent children are out there playing and you have parents out there picking up their children,” said Sgt. Haney.

It’s a battle he says continues to grow along with their city and one they will keep fighting, hoping for change in the community.

Maria Martinez is being held on $75,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while Luis Martinez is being held on $5,000 bond. Hearings are set for April 11 for both in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.