MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police, conducting an undercover operation involving a Spring Hill woman, revealed more crimes than originally suspected.

“The woman offered services other than a massage, so she was taken into custody and was charged with promoting prostitution,” explains Larry Flowers, a spokesperson for the Murfreesboro Police Department.

As the investigation unfolded, police quickly realized the lady was being forced and was a victim of sex trafficking. The alleged mastermind was Vytal Cote.

Murfreesboro police explained the 27-year-old had followed the victim to Tennessee and forced her to perform sexual acts on clients. Cote moved back to South Florida but still had control. The victim told police Cote threatened to have her deported if she did not comply with his demands.

“He was the one who set up the website,” Flowers said. “When clients called the number that was listed, it was his number. He would book all the clients.”

Cote was indicted by a Rutherford County grand jury for charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution and money laundering. He is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

“We believe there are at least four additional victims, but they are in the Florida area,” Flowers said.

Charges against the woman were dropped.