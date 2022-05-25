MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida man allegedly involved in a sex trafficking investigation in Murfreesboro was arrested Wednesday morning and is awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.

The Murfreesboro Police Department alongside agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Vytal Cote, 27, of Broward County, Florida on May 11. Cote was indicted by a Rutherford County Grand Jury on May 4 for charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, promoting prostitution and money laundering.

According to Murfreesboro police, in November of 2021 officers charged a Florida woman who resided in Spring Hill with prostitution. Officials said the woman told investigators Cote had followed her to Tennessee and forced her to do massages and perform sex acts on clients. The woman stated Cote threatened to have her deported if she did not comply with his demands.

Charges against the woman were dropped after officers learned she was a victim of sex trafficking. The investigation led Murfreesboro detectives to Dania Beach, Florida where Cote was taken into custody. Inside Cote’s home detectives were able to recover several electronic devices and a ledger.

Officials with the FDLE said at least four more sex trafficking victims in South Florida are a part of this investigation.

An extradition letter for Cote has been issued by the Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office where he will eventually return to Rutherford County to respond to the charges.