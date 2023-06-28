RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five young kittens have found new homes after a Rutherford County deputy, with some help from inmate workers, rescued them.

According to Deputy Chelsea Quinn, inmate workers were mowing the grass at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office when they spotted an “orange fluff ball in the green field.”

“Upon closer inspection they discovered a calico kitten all by his lonesome self,” Quinn said. “After some investigation, the inmate workers found four more kittens under a bush with no mom in sight.”

Officials said Deputy James Morton, who supervises the workers, remembered Quinn fostered a litter they found last year, so he called her.

Even though Quinn was not at work that day, she reportedly found True Rescue Animal Shelter, a Mt. Juliet rescue group that could bottle feed the five 2-week-old kittens.

When Quinn returned to work with a cat carrier, she and the inmate workers could only find three of the five kittens, so they launched a search effort, authorities said. Eventually, they found a calico kitten stuck in a pile of debris, along with a black kitten hidden in a tire full of water.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

On Tuesday, June 27, the sheriff’s office said True Rescue Animal Shelter reported all five kittens were adopted.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

According to officials, these kittens — which mark the second litter of cats saved by Quinn — are believed the offspring of a white kitten with orange spots who apparently lives near the sheriff’s office.