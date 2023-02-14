MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight people are without a home after a fire broke out Tuesday morning on Aurora Drive in Murfreesboro.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire, according to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department.
Firefighters along with medical services and the Sheriff’s office responded to the home just after three this morning.
The fire had already spread to the front and back of the house, but it was quickly extinguished.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.