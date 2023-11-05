MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department were able to quickly extinguish a business fire that sparked early Sunday morning.

Fire personnel were sent to the Just Love Coffee Café on Old Fort Parkway just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Upon arrival, crews reported that heavy smoke was visible, and the roof was vented as the fire began to show.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said the fire was quickly extinguished and the business was unoccupied.

Atlas Orthodontics — a business next door — sustained smoke damage due to the flames, officials said.

Investigators with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine what led to the flames.

No other information was released.