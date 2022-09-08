MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators. And, they’re back in Murfreesboro once again, said Property Crimes Detective Jessica Rice.

Murfreesboro Police are warning the public to be vigilant as they suspect members of the gang are operating in the area.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“The criminals normally target automobiles parked in places like gyms, parks and trailheads

where personal items are visible through the windows,” said Rice. “Do not leave your purse or wallets in plain sight; keep them on your person or

lock them in your trunk.”

Detectives are working to identify a man and a woman wanted for questioning in two incidents. Investigators said the two are accused of two car burglaries that happened August 21st – one at Walter Hill Dam and the other Central Valley Trailhead.

Police said the victims’ car windows were broken and items were taken.

The man accused of theft was captured on surveillance at Ascend Bank using a stolen ID to cash a check, according to police.

Felony Lane Gang suspect (Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you have any information on these crimes, you’re urged to call Murfreesboro CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP.

Meanwhile, Rice has this message, “We urge drivers to park smart. Hide your stuff, remove your key, and lock your car.”