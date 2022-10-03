MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.

On July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Boulevard, according to Murfreesboro police. The account belonged to a woman whose purse was stolen from her car at a Nashville greenway in June

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police added the Nashville’s woman’s debit card was used to withdraw $2,300 while the stolen check was taken from a separate car break-in in Lebanon back in July.

The two women are believed to have committed similar fraudulent transactions in Huntsville, Tennessee and Lebanon.

The Felony Lane Gang is known to break into cars, stealing ID’s, debit and credit cards, and checks often from parks, trailheads and gyms. The group normally uses the outside lanes at banks to make fraudulent transactions, often draining victims bank accounts.

If you can identify these women, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.