MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday was day four in the search for a missing mother.

Eleni Kassa vanished last Wednesday.

Murfreesboro police say she never picked up her daughter from school.

On Monday, police say a license plate belonging to the car she might be in was flagged in another state.

“Since I was six, she was my responsibility, so I feel like I’m failing her right now,” Micky Ghirmay said.

Ghirmay, her brother, says they were always in constant communication until Nov. 17 when Eleni vanished, leaving behind her cell phone and car at her Murfreesboro apartment.

“For her to go missing like that is very not normal,” Ghirmay said.

Eleni’s family says they became worried when she didn’t pick her daughter up from school on Friday — something that’s very out of character for Eleni.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“She’s a wonderful mother, she’s a wonderful sister and she’s just everybody’s favorite person,” Ghirmay said.

The 31-year-old and her brother traveled to the United States in the early 2000s after their parents passed away.

“When I was six, my mother and father died. Eleni was three years old at the time, so I remember holding her hand, telling her our mother would come back,” Ghirmay said.

Now, all these years later, he feels as if it’s the same story.

“So now I’m holding my niece trying to distract her out of those,” Ghirmay said.