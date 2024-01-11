MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been about three months since a shooting at a Murfreesboro townhome left one man dead and another seriously injured. Now, detectives and family members are turning to the public for help solving the case because all investigative leads have gone cold.

The parents of 26-year-old Christopher Jones-McClean said every day is a struggle after someone shot and killed their son at his home in the 2000 block of Cason Lane on Oct. 12, 2023.

“We just want to find who did this to bring justice for my baby boy because he didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Jones-McClean’s mother, Kim Thompson. “I hope that you (shooters) don’t rest at night. I hope Chris haunt you and that you see him every time you close your eyes, and I hope the demons get to you every night.”

“Every day you wake up and it’s still the same nightmare,” the victim’s father, Rico McClean, added. “The realization that has to setup every day of you’re not going to see him again. We just went through the holidays without a son. They, whoever the killers are, got to spend the holidays with their families.”

Jones-McClean’s family spoke at a news conference at the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) on Thursday, Jan. 11, hoping that those responsible for the murder will be identified and arrested.

“I hope it help yields results,” McClean said. “Speak up and speak out. I know it’s a not snitching culture, but it ain’t snitching if you didn’t have anything to do with it.”

“We want to keep it on your mind, that my son died over foolishness,” Thompson stated. “Someone needs to speak up if they know something. Forbid it be someone else’s son that this happened to. How would you feel if it was your son that was gunned down?”

The MPD said the violent crime detectives from its Criminal Investigations Division have interviewed witnesses and followed up on every tip that’s come in, but they’ve exhausted all of their leads.

According to officials, Jones-McClean and a 25-year-old man were shot by two masked people who tried to rob them as they stood near the townhome’s garage on Oct. 12, 2023. However, the 25-year-old — who was reportedly Jones-McClean’s roommate — survived.

Authorities said neighborhood footage shows the two shooters walking towards the townhome before the incident. In addition, a nearby business captured video of the getaway car, described as a maroon or red four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Police shared the footage on social media Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they hope someone recognizes the car or any of the suspects’ other characteristics, like the way they walk.

“Someone knows something and asking the public to come forward with that information,” said Murfreesboro’s public safety public information officer, Larry Flowers. “McClean was an innocent, upstanding young man, who had never been in trouble with the law. This was a horrible, heinous crime that never should have happened.”

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the shooters’ arrest. You can share tips anonymously by calling 615-893-STOP (7867).

No additional details have been shared about the ongoing investigation into Jones-McClean’s death.