MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — “I lived here for three years, and I loved this house. It was the best house I ever lived in.”

Unfortunately, Lisa Scancella won’t be celebrating the new year in her home off Daisy Court in Murfreesboro that she’s grown to love.

“I was asleep. My boyfriend was asleep, and apparently [my daughters] heard the fire alarm come out, and they come running out and their room was on fire,” she said.

Scancella’s daughters’ room had caught fire early Wednesday morning.

“Everything you see here…there’s nothing,” she said, walking through her daughters’ room. “Their Christmas presents went up. My daughter lost her purse with her ID, social security number, all her money in it.”

Scancella said she was told by the Fire Marshall’s Office that after her daughter plugged in an electrical blanket, a spark went off and soon caught the inside of the wall on fire.

“It happened real fast when they got me and her up,” said Kevin Shovan. “I came running in here and it was burning down here, and then it started burning up through the wall.”

The Murfreesboro Fire Department arrived and soon put out the flames, but unfortunately the family lost their two cats Iris and Coal.

“I had the one tiger cat…I adopted him from a cat rescue when he was six weeks old and he was nine,” said Scancella. “The other one was just a kitten.”

They are still missing their other cat, Leo, who they believe is still hiding out somewhere near their home.

Scancella and her family are grateful to be alive, and now she’s working on their next steps as they move into a new year.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

“I’m hoping to find a house and get life back together and hope for the new year in a better direction,” she said.

The family said the community has reached out to help them as they work to move forward.

A GoFundMe has been created to help as well. If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so here.