MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is grieving the sudden loss of 46-year-old Anthony Cothern, who died after his small pickup crashed into a propane truck in Murfreesboro.

The crash happened shortly after 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 7. Murfreesboro Police reported Cothern was heading inbound on SE Broad Street near Overlook Place when he veered into the other lane, and hit a Freightliner truck that was hauling 2,000 gallons of propane.

Cothern was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle. Once firefighters managed to get him out he was taken to a lccal hospital, where he later died.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said its Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating the collision. It remains unknown why Cothern to veered off the roadway.

“It was a tragic accident and nobody expected it,” said Kinzlee Cothern, one of Anthony’s daughters. “It’s hitting the family, all of us, very hard.”

Anthony Cothern and family (Courtesy: Kinzlee Cothern)

Cothern leaves behind three children, a 26-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, a 21-year-old daughter, Kinzlee, and a 16-year-old son, Kyndull. Plus, five grandchildren and his former wife.

The family had just spent the Fourth of July holiday together.

“He would always try to make us happy and keep a smile on our face,” said Kinzlee. “He would do anything for us.”

She remembered her father’s outgoing personality and described him as a hardworking, family man. Throughout her life, he worked recycling pallets in the Murfreesboro area and Kinzlee said he was well-known because of it.

Anthony Cothern and family (Courtesy: Kinzlee Cothern)

Kinzlee said she will be taking in her brother, who was living with her father at the time.

“It’s just indescribable,” said Kinzlee. “He was one of a kind.”

The family is now working to put together Cothern’s funeral, without the support of life insurance. A GoFundMe to support them is available here.