MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family of five escaped out of a burning duplex early Wednesday morning in Murfreesboro but two cats did not survive.

First responders were sent to the duplex on Daisy Court at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 to respond to the blaze.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the duplex when firefighters arrived on scene.

After firefighters quickly attacked and extinguished the fire, they searched the residence to make sure no one else was inside.

MFRD said that’s when crews recovered two cats inside the burned duplex. Unfortunately, the animals did not survive.

The family of five are now displaced after one side of the duplex sustained significant damage in the blaze. Officials said the attached duplex received minor damage and remains occupied.

Red Cross was notified about the fire and is working to provide shelter, clothing and food for the family.

The cause of the early morning fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office. No other information was immediately released.