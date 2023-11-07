MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders say a gas leak has been contained after a pipeline failed in Murfreesboro early Tuesday morning.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department were sent to Rogers Petroleum’s main storage facility on Bridge Avenue just after 9 a.m. to respond to a gas leak.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officials reported that approximately 658 gallons of gasoline leaked due to a failed pipeline. According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the leak has been contained and most of the fuel absorbed into the ground.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

A HazMat crew has responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. Personnel with several agencies assisted with the incident.

No other information was immediately released.