MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – First responders say a gas leak has been contained after a pipeline failed in Murfreesboro early Tuesday morning.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department were sent to Rogers Petroleum’s main storage facility on Bridge Avenue just after 9 a.m. to respond to a gas leak.
Officials reported that approximately 658 gallons of gasoline leaked due to a failed pipeline. According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the leak has been contained and most of the fuel absorbed into the ground.
A HazMat crew has responded to the scene to assist with cleanup. Personnel with several agencies assisted with the incident.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.