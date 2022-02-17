MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small propane tank exploded in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.

The explosion happened around 10:45 p.m. underneath the Old Salem Road bridge near the railroad tracks.



(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department reported the explosion broke multiple windows at a nearby apartment complex on Old Salem Road but no one was injured.

The fire was extinguished and CSX trains were placed on hold while fire officials conducted their investigation.

There was some damage to a tent and belongings the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said belonged to a homeless person.

The scene was cleared and the tracks have since reopened. No additional information was released.