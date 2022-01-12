NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A heavy police presence can be seen along I-24 West after officials said an inmate escaped.

According to officials, Christopher John Taylor, 24, was being transported to Bradley County Jail when he kicked out a window and assaulted the driver. The driver reportedly may have broken his arm.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is assisting the Benton County Sheriff’s Office near mile marker 81 by South Church Street in Rutherford County. Officials told News 2 several troopers are searching in the area, as well as a THP helicopter.

Taylor was serving time for probation violation. He is described as being 6’1″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a medium build and balding hair.

Murfreesboro police advise anyone who sees Taylor to immediately call dispatch at 615-898-7770.

He may have shackles attached.