MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) put out an Endangered Child Alert for a 14-year-old who went missing from Murfreesboro Saturday evening.

According to the TBI, Zinya Woods is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Woods was last seen on Saturday, May 6, wearing a grey hoodie and black pants in Murfreesboro.

Woods not only has a medical condition, but she is believed to be without her medication, authorities reported.

If you see Woods or have any information about her whereabout, you are asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.